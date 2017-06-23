Google Proposed Updates to make Law Enforcement Investigations more Effective

Google is starting to pressure lawmakers in America and the international community to update their legislation pertaining to the manner that governments can access client data which is available in servers within other nations.

This is a bid to address the increasing concern by Silicon Valley and law enforcement on global security. If it happens as requested, then governments would have the ability to handle personal data of Google account holders around the world in the blink of an eye.

This is also a response to the growing number of terror attacks that have plagued Europe this year and is designed in order to make it simpler for investigators to track down the ones responsible for these heinous acts.

The effects of the company in this matter are going to cause a lot of concern of course, considering government agencies are not popular for the manner in which they have treated personal information in the past if the leaks published by Snowden and his ilk are to be credited.

The current electronic communications rules allow for the government to access data which is overseas though the process for the requesting of the information and getting a warrant on the basis of the data could even take months.

The changes to regulation would influence the manner that investigations into crimes and terrorism are carried out . Without these alterations to the legislation, the costs for maintenance of the information would increase by needing the cloud providers to maintain even more data centers in more states when the servers could otherwise be more consolidated within a fewer number of locations.

Kent Walker, Google’s vice president and general counsel urged congress to update the old electronics legislation. He claimed these reforms would not only assist with law enforcement’s investigations but it would also encourage the states to improve and align as pertains privacy and due process standards.

Privacy Concerns on Proposed Regulations

Google had previously refuted the efforts by law enforcement to utilize the search warrants for data which was being held overseas about practices meant to erode privacy of individuals.

Even if the tech sector is an advocate for privacy within the main scheme, there is a general agreement the current laws for cross border information are not sustainable.

This is why Google is calling for baseline privacy, human rights and because of due process for requesting information from providers without having to consult the government. The measure is intended to be reciprocal in fact as there are nations that do not agree to these standards such as the oppressive governments which would not be eligible.

Though, the framework could provide incentives for better respect for the digital privacy among the nations. Basically Google is arguing that having to go through a foreign state to obtain data from the server’s gives additional steps to an approach which would otherwise be more direct and move in a quicker manner.

